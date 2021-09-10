Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhabanipur bypoll: CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas to take on Mamata Banerjee

The Left Front on Wednesday announced that CPI(M) leader Srijib Biswas will be its candidate for the bypoll to Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting as the Trinamool Congress nominee. The by-poll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to two seats in Murshidabad district - Samserganj and Jangipur - where polling was countermanded during the eight-phase assembly elections conducted earlier this year due to death of candidates.

"Srijib Biswas will be the CPI(M) candidate from Bhabanipur constituency" in south Kolkata, the Left Front said in a statement.

The by-poll was necessitated due to resignation of TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who vacated the seat to allow Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from Nandigram during the assembly election held earlier this year.

The TMC supremo has to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister's post. The names of CPI(M)'s Md Modassar Hossain for Samserganj and the RSP's Jane Alam Mian for Jangipur were announced by the Left Front earlier.

The notification for the election to the three seats was issued on September 6, beginning the nomination process. September 13 is the last date for filing nominations. Votes will be counted on October 3.

