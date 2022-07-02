IN PICS | Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi thrown open to public

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People walk through the newly dedicated underpass on the Benito Juarez Marg, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Benito Juarez Underpass: The Benito Juarez Marg was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the national capital today. The underpass is now open for people to use. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will ease traffic congestion and provide a smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.

"With the launch of the 1.2-kilometre Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis. The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.

"Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!" Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Here are some pictures of the underpass:

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: The newly dedicated underpass on the Benito Juarez Marg, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People walk through the newly constructed underpass on the Benito Juarez Marg after its inauguration by Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses during dedication of an underpass on the Benito Juarez Marg, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Newly constructed underpass on the Benito Juarez Marg after its inauguration by Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Latest India News