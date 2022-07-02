IN PICS | Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi thrown open to public

Benito Juarez Underpass: The Benito Juarez Marg was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the national capital today. The underpass is now open for people to use. The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will ease traffic congestion and provide a smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.
"With the launch of the 1.2-kilometre Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis. The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.
"Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!" Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.