Bengaluru: Wall collapses after heavy rains pound city; areas waterlogged, yellow alert for next five days

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Wall collapses in Bengaluru after heavy downpours in the city

Highlights The wall collapse incident was reported from near the Majestic

It also resulted in damaging several vehicles that were parked in the area

Several areas in the city witnessed waterlogging following heavy rains

Bengaluru: A wall collapse incident was reported from the city as heavy rains continue to pound Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from near the Majestic, which also resulted in damaging several vehicles that were parked in the area.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of the city on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the next five days in the city.

Light rains are expected to lash the city in the next five days, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to range from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum is likely between 15-17 degrees Celcius.

Relative humidity of 60-89 percent during morning hours and 26-48 percent during noon is also expected by the weather department.

Last month, Bengaluru experienced a flood-like situation as the city reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas.

The water from previous spells of downpour is yet to recede from many roads and bylanes.

Videos showed IT professionals in Bengaluru making use of tractors to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur, which is close to the HAL Airport was submerged in water.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to incessant rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out.

Chief Minister Bommai had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru demolition drive: Nearly 40 IT firms, including Wipro, on encroachers' list

Latest India News