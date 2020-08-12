Bengaluru: 2 dead, 60 cops injured in clash over a communal social media post, MLAs house vandalised

Image Source : ANI Congress MLA's residence vandalised over nephew's social media post in Bengaluru, 2 dead; 110 people arrested

A mob vandalized the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Bangalore over a derogatory social media post by his nephew on Tuesday. The incident took place after the post that was derogatory to Islam and its belief went viral on Social Media.

After the incident, the police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, hundreds more gathered and march towards DJ Halli Police Station, torching down vehicles outside the police station and demanding FIR and immediate arrest. Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said that strict action would be taken against the guilty and several special teams have been formed to nab culprits.

फेसबुक पर एक विवादित पोस्ट को लेकर गुस्साई भीड़ ने #Bengaluru के KG हल्ली, कावल बायरसन्द्रा और DJ हल्ली इलाकों में गाड़ियों को आग के हवाले किया है, तोड़फोड़ की है, MLA अखण्ड श्रीनिवास मूर्ति के घर में भी तोड़फोड़ हुई है, भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/pbnRJctbse — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 11, 2020

#bengaluruviolence update

2 confirmed death and more then 100 miscreants arrested by police.

Curfew is in place in affected areas.

Home minister @BSBommai has ordered strict punishment for those who indulge in the violence. Several spl teams formed to nab culprits. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/RTFX31UbN6 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 12, 2020

According to news agency ANI, two people were killed in police firing and as many as 60 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence.

Meanwhile, the accused Naveen has been arrested for sharing the derogatory post on social media. Section 144 has been imposed across Bengaluru following the violence that erupted in some parts of the city.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage