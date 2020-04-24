Image Source : ANI A road cave-in near Kaggere after heavy rain last night in Bengaluru. #Karnataka

A road cave-in near Kaggere area after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Thursday night (April 23). Photos show massive damage to the road, vehicles that were parked adjacent to the houses on both sides of the street. In one of the images, a four-wheeler is seen stuck between the cracked road while people struggle to get out of their homes.

Bengaluru: Road cave-in near Kaggere after heavy rain last night#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ApXF6kYWZ5 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

This is not the first time when a road has caved-in in Bengaluru. Earlier also, such incidents have occurred in the city.

