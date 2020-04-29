April rain breaks Bengaluru's dull, netizens love it

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, netizens tweet pictures, videos

April rains have often been Bengaluru's delight. This time also it was no different. Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru early on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature in the city. However, rains which lasted a few hours, left some low-lying areas waterlogged. Rains in Bengaluru were reported on Tuesday as well. The weather department has predicted more showers adding, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely to lash the next few days.

The April showers, however, managed to break the dullness of Bangaloreans who were already indoors due to the lockdown. So if you are not in Bengaluru enjoying the rain, don't worry. We bring to you some snippets from what Bengaluru is saying about the rain.

Come the last week of April, #BangaloreRains are always on time 😍 pic.twitter.com/yXBxWgdTvC — Dr M (@drmehta1861) April 29, 2020

For a moment I thought I was in Shimoga or Coorg when I stepped out of the front door...



#BangaloreRains #AprilShowers pic.twitter.com/YQMzOHPYzp — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) April 29, 2020

It's so refreshing to get up to this #beautifulweather. #BangaloreRains does add a certain character to the whole setting & accompanied by the early morning calm and breeze, it's #perfect . A nice hot cuppa tea & v r off ... let's get the day rolling or maybe #slowitdown ;) pic.twitter.com/4M8xVVdhGX — Dinesh Nair (@DineshN57644065) April 29, 2020

Heavy rains in #Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. Many areas water logged , walls collapsed .... #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/ABAY7T6087 — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) April 29, 2020

#BangaloreRains wen Bengaluru rains it becomes alarm to wake up seee the beauty and capture 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/lqYonUEYtN — shahil shekhar (@shahil331) April 29, 2020

The Met office also said interior parts of northern Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa will receive rain and thunderstorm from today to May 1. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana too could see rain today, the agency said.

