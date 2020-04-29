Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. April rain breaks Bengaluru's dull, netizens love it

April rain breaks Bengaluru's dull, netizens love it

Bengaluru received heavy rains early on Wednesday after which the weather in the city turned pleasant. The rains, which lasted a few hours, also brought a dip in the temperature. Pictures and videos of Bengaluru rains were posted online by locals.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 10:53 IST
bengaluru rains
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, netizens tweet pictures, videos

April rains have often been Bengaluru's delight. This time also it was no different. Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru early on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature in the city. However, rains which lasted a few hours, left some low-lying areas waterlogged. Rains in Bengaluru were reported on Tuesday as well. The weather department has predicted more showers adding, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely to lash the next few days.

The April showers, however, managed to break the dullness of Bangaloreans who were already indoors due to the lockdown. So if you are not in Bengaluru enjoying the rain, don't worry. We bring to you some snippets from what Bengaluru is saying about the rain. 

The Met office also said interior parts of northern Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa will receive rain and thunderstorm from today to May 1. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana too could see rain today, the agency said.

Also Read | Delhi's air quality improves with lockdown, rains on forecast

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X