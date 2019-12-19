Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru in wake of Citizenship Act protest from today

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders placed in Bengaluru

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in the wake of the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act. According to authorities, the orders in Bengaluru would be in force beginning 6 am on Thursday to December 21 midnight. The orders have been placed for three days, authorities said. Meanwhile, in Mangaluru, the prohibitory orders would be for two days, from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight.

The prohibitory orders were placed by the commissioners of police of the two cities, in separate orders. A bandh has also been called by a consortium of the Left-wing and the Muslim organisations on Thursday in Kalaburagi.

Authorities in Kalaburgi have also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on December 19.

The move comes a day after protests engulfed Delhi and other parts of the North-Eastern states, especially Assam, where students and others have been relentlessly agitating against CAA and NRC as they believe it discriminates between people based on religion and goes against the secular principles of the Indian constitution.

No one will be allowed to carry out protests, demonstrations, burst crackers or display weapons, the orders said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday night, City police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “On Wednesday, more than 80 organisations, some against and some supporting CAA had come to seek permission from the police to stage protest on Thursday. Sensing trouble and anticipating that anti-social elements take disadvantage of the situation, we have decided not to allow any protests.”

Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters that none should organise protests in the city from 6 AM tomorrow to midnight of December 21. Anyone violating the orders will be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

In view of Sec 144 CrPC, all permissions for protests issued from this office stands cancelled pic.twitter.com/GGz58FuQiN — DCP, Central Division (@DCPCentralBCP) December 18, 2019

"There will however be no restrictions on schools, colleges, malls, markets, bus services, metro rail, autorickshaws and cab aggregators," Rao said.

The orders were imposed as many violent incidents had taken place during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, where the public property was damaged.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act but decided to examine the constitutional validity of the Act.

Hearing a bunch of pleas against the Citizenship Act, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant fixed the pleas for hearing on January 22, 2020.

It also issued a notice to the Central government on the petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Act.

