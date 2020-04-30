Image Source : PTI/FILE Bengaluru police to return vehicles seized during lockdown

City police will start returning more than 6,852 vehicles seized during Covid lockdown from Friday onwards, a top police official said on Thursday.

"It has been decided to return the Corona seized vehicles from May 1 (Friday) onwards. Those seized first will be returned first," tweeted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Rao said the move has been approved by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"The documents will be verified and vehicles will be returned. This has approval of chief minister and home minister. We are doing the paperwork to ease the process," he said.

Almost a month ago on April 1, police had already seized 6,852 vehicles, comprising 6,321 two-wheelers, 227 three-wheelers and 304 four-wheelers.

Rao did not reveal how many more vehicles were seized in the last 30 days.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage