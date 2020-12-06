Bengaluru movie theatre guard falls while changing poster; dies

Image Source : PTI Security guard at Bengaluru movie theatre dies after falling from height while changing poster

A man employed as a security guard at a movie theatre in the city was found dead after he allegedly fell from a height while changing a poster, police said on Sunday.

"Owner of the theatre said that changing poster was not the job of the man. We will investigate the matter," says Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West), Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The incident took place at 8.15 am today and the man who was found dead was wearing the uniform of a security agency, the DCP said.

On October 15, movie theatres reopened in Shivamogga in Karnataka while operating at 50 per cent capacity.

The Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from October 15 within the framework of a set of the standard operating procedure (SOP). The MHA left it to states to take a final call on the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News