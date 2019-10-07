Outrage after Bengaluru man asks woman to wear 'proper clothes'

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Social media outraged over Bengaluru man for asking woman to wear 'proper clothes'

A case of moral policing has surfaced in Bengaluru. The incident took place on October 3 at around 9 p.m. when a man in Bengaluru took it upon himself to tell the woman that the country has a "dress code" and instructed her to the"rules and regulations" of the country.

Reportedly, the 28-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a bike with her friend was stopped by the stranger and harassed as she was 'not following Indian rules' and didn't dress appropriately.

A video of the incident that has surfaced shows the man telling a girl to follow “Indian rules”. The girl in the video is seen wearing shorts.

“You must follow Indian rules; Please wear proper clothes,”, the man, in a white coloured shirt, is heard telling the girl for wearing shorts.

The video was uploaded on Friday.

Here is what the people are saying:

Hypocrisy at its peak

"Wears Western formal outfit, Speaking English and Telling that girl to wear according to Indian Dress code. Hypocrisy at its peak. BTW he should be fined for wearing that ugly red bag," a twitter user wrote.

"But neither is his dress Indian! so first let him practice what he preaches before becoming a self appointed moral custodian." said another user.

However, when contacted by India TV, a Police officials said that they have not received any complaint from the person concerned.

Audacity and entitlement

"I am not surprised these people have now acquired so much audacity and entitlement .. next step from SM bullying... because the mental framework remains." said a twitter user.

Should be made the Director General of ' Won't mind our own business Public Unlimited in joint venture with Hypocrite Inc'.

