Image Source : PTI/FILE Nitish's moral policing: No jeans, T-shirts in Bihar Secretariat

In what could trigger a controversy, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has put a ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks.

The aim behind the move is to maintain "office decorum."

“It has been noticed that officials and employees are coming to office in attires which are contrary to the office culture. This is against the office decorum,” an order issued by the Upper Secretary of the state government, Mahadev Prasad, said.

The order asked the employees in the state secretariat to wear simple, sober, comfortable and light-colored attire in the office.

“Officials and employees must wear decent, comfortable, simple, sober and light-colored attire. Choose your dress according to the weather and nature of work,” the order read.

Bihar is not the only state to issue such an order. Earlier in June this year, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a similar circular asking employees to wear attire which reflects Tamil culture or any other traditional Indian dress.

ALSO READ | Two men from Bihar arrested for marrying 'Kashmiri' women

ALSO READ | Bihar engineer 'worked' on three government posts, drew salary for 30 years

ALSO READ | Meet Lady Singham, the Bihar cop who cornered Mokama MLA 'Chhote Sarkar'