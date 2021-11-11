Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP, says party 'lacks initiative'

Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP just before the Assembly polls earlier this year.  

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2021 12:52 IST
Image Source : TWITTER @SRABANTISMILE

Popular Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee has announced her exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Srabanti in a tweet said that she is severing all ties with the BJP as she cited the party's 'lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal' as the reason for her resignation.

Srabanti had joined the saffron party just before the Assembly polls earlier this year.

"Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal..." the 34-year-old actress tweeted.

The BJP gave her a ticket to contest elections from Behala Paschim assembly seat. She was pitted against TMC heavyweight Partha Chatterjee but lost by 50,884 votes.

The actor joins a long list of celebrities and leaders who have either quit the BJP or are maintaining a distance from the party after its defeat in the polls.

Srabanti appears in Bengali language films and has been active in the industry since 1997.

