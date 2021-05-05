Clashes in areas where BJP won, says Mamata over post-poll violence in Bengal

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee took oath as West Bengal CM for the third time on May 5, 2021.

In an apparent attempt to skirt the responsibility over the post-poll violence in state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for bloody clashes. Addressing a press conference after taking oath as Bengal CM for the third consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee said reports of violence has come from regions where the BJP has won in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

Most of the most of the videos of violence being shared on social media were either fake or old, she told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

"I have noticed that violence and clashes are taking place in those areas where the BJP have won the elections. These places can be seen as black spots," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

Mamata also tried to blame the Election Commission for the situation, saying the law and order was under the Election Commission since the last couple of months.

"BJP is showing old videos. I will appeal to all political parties to stop this. You have been torturing people since the elections and now, stop this. Or else, law will take its course. Bengal is a land of peace, heritage and here we stay in peace with people from every section of the society," she said.

"If someone is found involved in any incident, we will deal with it very strictly. We are not going to tolerate any lawlessness here," Banerjee said.

Hours after taking oath as CM, Banerjee held a top-level meeting with senior officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Home Secretary HK Dwidevi on the present law and order situation.

BJP accuses TMC of violence

BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day tour of Bengal, slammed the Trinamool Congress dispensation over widespread violence in the state. The party has claimed that nine of its workers have been killed in the violence that began soon after the Assembly election results were declared on May 2.

Addressing party workers at the BJP office in Kolkata, Nadda asked the party workers to take a pledge that "we will remove political violence from Bengal".

"We will protect the Constitutional values laid down by Dr. BR. Ambedkar against the political violence going on in Bengal. We will ensure equality for everyone in Bengal," Nadda said.

"We will take an oath that we will carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," the top BJP leader said.

