Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Gajendra Singh Sekhawat's convoy attacked in Kolkata

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Trinamool Congress workers allegedly attacked the convoy of party leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat in Kolkata on Thursday night. According to details available, Sekhawat's convoy was attacked outside a police station in Chetla area of the city.

