Bengal municipal corporation election results: Mamata's TMC on verge of big win in 4 corporations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shows victory sign

Highlights The four municipal corporations are Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandannagar & Asansol

Mamata Banerjee has thanked people for TMC's thumping win in the civic polls

The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee is on the verge of a big win in all the four municipal corporations in West Bengal where polls were held on February 12.

As per data available on the State Election Commission's website, the TMC in Bidhannagar won 24 of the 41 seats and was ahead in 10, while the Congress won in one ward.

The ruling party clinched 10 of the 47 seats in Siliguri and was leading in three wards, and both the BJP and the CPI(M) have won two seats each. In Chandannagar, the TMC bagged 12 out of 32 seats and was ahead in nine, while the CPI(M) won in one ward.

The TMC pocketed 28 of 106 seats in Asansol and was leading in seven wards, the data showed, adding, the BJP emerged triumphant in three wards and the CPI(M) in two.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked people for her party's 'thumping win' in the civic polls, calling it a victory of the masses.

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections," she tweeted.

Latest India News