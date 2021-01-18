Stones pelted at BJP roadshow in Kolkata; 'these tactics won't work', says Suvendu Adhikari

The stone pelting incident took place just hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest the Assembly polls from Nandigram.

Stones were hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a roadshow in Kolkata on Monday adding to the already charged up atmosphere in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections.

Stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata. A huge police deployment was made in the state capital's Mudiali area following the incident to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Without naming the ruling Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari said that these 'tactics' won't work and stressed that the people of the state wan't a change this time.

"Police permission was obtained for this rally but still few persons were seen pelting stones. But these tactics will not work because people of West Bengal are with us and they want a change," Adhikari said.

The stone pelting incident took place just hours after West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest the Assembly polls from Nandigram, the hometurf of the home turf of poitical heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, her former aide.

"I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat," Banerjee said addressing a rally at Nandigram.

Adhikari has so far maintained a silence over the Mamata's annoucement.

