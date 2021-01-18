Mamata Banerjee will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after West Bengal polls: UP minister

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an 'Islamic terrorist'. Shukla holds the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet.

Shukla, who was in Ballia on Sunday, said that Banerjee will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after the assembly elections in the eastern state. West Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year.

“She is an Islamic terrorist. She has worked to break the temples and insult gods and goddesses in West Bengal. She is acting at the behest of Bangladesh,” a PTI report quoted the minister as saying.

He added that Banerjee "does not believe in Bharatiyata (Indianness)" and accused her of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

Shukla also claimed that Trinamool Congress will be defeated badly in the upcoming assembly elections.

