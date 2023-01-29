Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE BBC documentary row: Ajmer University suspends 10 students for watching banned series

BBC documentary row : At least 10 students of Ajmer's Central University of Rajasthan were suspended on Saturday after they were found watching the banned BBC documentary in the hostel. The university administration suspended the students for 14 days citing it as disciplinary action.

Just a day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country and asserted that such efforts will not succeed. Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur.

The prime minister said that the entire world was looking towards India because of the youth of the country. Modi said his government had unleashed digital, start-up and innovation revolutions which are benefiting the youth. "This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived," he said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebrations. At the same time, the prime minister urged caution against attempts to divide the country.

ALSO READ | After JNU, students of Tata Institute watch banned BBC documentary on PM Modi despite warnings

ALSO READ | BBC documentary on PM Modi: Delhi Police detains 24 students from DU for planning to screen film

Latest India News