After JNU, students of Tata Institute watch banned BBC documentary on PM Modi despite warnings

BBC documentary row: Amid the controversy that erupted following the release of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some students of Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) reportedly watched it on their personal laptops and phones. This came a day after the institute had issued advisories to students and the management regarding the mass screening of the banned BBC documentary.

Notably, the documentary titled- “India: The Modi Question", allegedly showcased PM Modi in a bad light and questioned his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. As per the media reports, TISS Student was not involved in watching the controversial documentary, but a group called the Progressive Students Forum (PSF) had announced their plans to organise the event. However, the reports claimed that the situation at the university was under control, unlike other universities where students resorted to pelting stones.

JNU students also watched the banned documentary

It is worth mentioning that the row of watching the banned documentary was sparked by left-aligned students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. Earlier on January 24, some students of the JNU watched the documentary on their personal devices even though the administration cut the power supply and internet.

While speaking to media persons, Aishe Ghosh, president of the Left-backed Students' Federation of India, said that the mission was successful as the students had already watched the documentary. The students have also apprehended an alleged ABVP student named Gaurav. Some students alleged that Gaurav had pelted stones when they were watching the documentary.

MEA calls it a 'propaganda piece

Earlier last week, India condemned the documentary series on PM Modi and described it as a ‘propaganda piece’ designed to push a discredited narrative. “We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) showed the first episode of the documentary to nearly 200 students on campus. Subsequently, a probe will be initiated on receiving a written complaint, said police officials.

