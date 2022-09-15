Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bar Council of India passes resolution on enhancing age of Judges.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) in a joint meeting that was held last week has unanimously reached a conclusion that there should be an immediate amendment to the Constitution and the retirement age of Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts.

"There should be an immediate amendment in the Constitution and the retirement age of Judges of High Court should be enhanced from 62 to 65 years and the age of superannuation of the Judges of Supreme Court should be enhanced to 67 years," stated BCI in a press statement.

The copy of the resolution was decided to be communicated to the Prime Minister of India and Union Minister for Law and Justice for immediate action on the resolution, stated press statement by BCI.

Moreover, the joint meeting has also resolved to propose to the Parliament to consider to amend the various Statutes so that even the experienced advocates could be appointed as the Chairpersons of various commissions and other Forums.

The Joint Meeting of all the State Bar Councils, the office-bearers of High Court Bar Associations and Bar Council of India held last week has discussed the issue with regard to enhancement of age of superannuation of Judges of High Courts and Supreme Court. The same was thoroughly considered.

Meanwhile, the joint meeting has also resolved to propose to the Parliament to consider to amend the various Statutes so that even the experienced Advocates could be appointed as the Chairpersons of various commissions and other Forums.

The resolution passed in the Joint Meeting is deemed to be approved by the Council, which is also a part of the Joint Meeting.

(With ANI inputs)

