Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI UU Lalit approves 20 judges for three High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, has approved the appointment of 20 judges to high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay, and Karnataka.

According to a statement uploaded on the apex court website, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 12 (Monday) has approved the proposal for elevation of the following judicial officers as judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court- Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry, and Vikram Aggarwal.

Another statement uploaded on the apex court website said, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 12th September, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Advocates as Judges in the Bombay High Court- Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, and Milind Manohar Sathaye."

The top court in a statement said, "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 7th September, 2022 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Karnataka High Court: Justice Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Justice Rajendra Badamikar, and Justice Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin."

According to another statement, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 7, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following judicial officers as judges in the Bombay High Court- Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, and Vrushali Shubhangi Vijay Joshi.

