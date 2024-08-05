Air India cancels flights to and from Dhaka amid violent protests, gives message to confirm ticket holders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India flight

Bangladesh protests: Amid violence in Bangladesh and evolving situation after Sheikh Hasina's exit from the country, Air India on Monday (August 5) announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. It said that it is extending support to the passengers who have confirmed tickets for travel to and from the city.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority," Air India posted on X.

Thousands of protesters barged into the Prime Minister's Palace in Dhaka on Monday. PM Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation moments before it and left for London via India. The protesters entered the rooms of the PM House and stole stuff.

How did situation escalate in Bangladesh?

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.

