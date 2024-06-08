Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India ahead of Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina with PM Narendra Modi.

Modi government 3.0: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, where he will become the Indian PM for a record third time after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections under his leadership. Modi will be administered the oath of office on Sunday, his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Hasina left Dhaka on a special flight at around 11 am on Saturday and will remain here in the national capital until the afternoon of June 9. She will return home on June 10. Hasina had earlier conveyed her greetings to the Indian PM-Designate, to which Modi replied by saying that India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade. "I look forward to working together to further strengthen our people-centric partnership," he said.

According to Press Minister to the Bangladeshi High Commission Shaban Mahmood, both leaders are expected to hold an important meeting on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony. "Our PM Sheikh Hasina is coming tomorrow to take part in the oath ceremony program the day after tomorrow. PM Narendra Modi has invited our PM and she has accepted the invite. There should be an important meeting between the two leaders although there is no other scheduled programme," Mahmood told the news agency ANI.

Who are other leaders attending PM Modi's swearing-in event?

The BJP-led NDA surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to be held on June 8. Several leaders from South Asian countries have been invited to attend the historic inauguration.

The leaders who will attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said special arrangements have also been made for the visit of foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Moreover, in addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for two days.

Delhi Police, in an advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para-jumping from aircraft, etc., over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by using them."

NDA stakes claim to form government

After meeting veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, PM Modi and other NDA leaders went to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and called on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the government. This happened after he was chosen by all the coalition parties as the leader of NDA, leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha and the leader of the BJP parliamentary party.

President Murmu invited Narendra Modi to form the government and appointed him as the Prime Minister-designate under the provisions of Article 75 of the Indian Constitution. According to this article, the President is responsible for appointing the leader of the party or coalition that holds the majority in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister.

During the meeting of the newly elected MPs, PM Modi expressed gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in the Parliament after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs," he said.

"It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them," he further said at the meeting.

