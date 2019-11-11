Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Two terrorists killed during encounter in Bandipora

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The gunfight was reported from Bandipora. Commenting on the encounter, Kashmir Zone confirmed the killings of two terrorists in the area.

The operation began early on Monday, news agency ANI had reported.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists. The identification and the affiliation of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday, security forces had killed a terrorist in a village in Bandipora district of north Kashmir during an operation.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, said officials. The gunfight started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists, the officials said.

