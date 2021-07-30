Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ban on international flights extended till August 31

The restrictions on scheduled international passenger flights to/from India have been extended till August 31st. As per the earlier announcement, the ban was ending on July 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The restriction doesn't apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.

While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.

Latest India News