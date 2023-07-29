'PM Modi has opportunity today', Balochistan PM-in-exile seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Baloch PM seeks India's support: Prime Minister of the Balochistan government-in-exile Naela Quadri has sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) for its freedom from Pakistan’s illegal occupation stating that the BJP administration has an opportunity today to raise its voice.

"Prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government have an opportunity today to rise in support of Balochistan at the UN, which they may not have tomorrow," Quadri said while talking to reporters on Friday (July 28), after performing a puja at the VIP ghat of the Ganga in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, praying for Balochistan's freedom.

She said that Balochistan was once an independent country and is now under the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

"Balochistan, which was once an independent country, is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan, which is looting its mineral resources and subjecting its people to all sorts of atrocities. Baloch girls are being raped, houses and orchards are being set on fire," she said.

China's role

Quadri also hit out at China and said, “Pakistan is not doing it alone. It has also roped in China to perpetrate atrocities on the Baloch people.”

She vowed to support India if the country stands for Balochistan at the UN.

“If India stands for Balochistan at the UN, we will also stand in support of India when our country is free,” she asserted.

Highlighting the commonalities between India and Balochistan, Quadri said that both were trampled upon in the name of religion.

Quadri is currently touring the world to gather support for Balochistan's freedom from Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

