Bairabi-Sairang rail link to cut Aizawl-Guwahati travel time to 12 hours | Check ticket prices, route and more The newly completed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line is an engineering feat, cutting through some of the most challenging terrain in India.

New Delhi:

Mizoram's capital Aizawl has been linked to the Indian Railway network, marking a historic milestone in the state’s connectivity with the commissioning of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line. A project that was first conceived over two decades ago has now culminated in a strategic rail corridor that promises to transform the region’s transport and economic landscape.

During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Lalduhoma secured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agreement to inaugurate the new railway line and Sairang railway station "at the earliest convenience,"according to an official statement.

Sharing an update from the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X: "Chief Minister Shri @Lal_Duhoma met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today and discussed key development issues of Mizoram.”

Bairabi-Sairang rail project: All about the link to Aizawl

First conceptualised in September 1999, the Bairabi-Sairang rail link has overcome difficult terrain and climatic challenges to become a reality. It was officially commissioned in June 2025 by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, connecting Aizawl to the national rail grid for the first time.

A Preliminary Engineering cum-Traffic Survey (PET) was undertaken by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in March 2006. Based on this, RITES Ltd. conducted a pre-construction survey and geo-technical investigation in 2008, and submitted its final report in August 2011.

Recognising the strategic importance of connecting Mizoram by rail, the UPA government in 2008-09 declared the Bairabi-Sairang line a “National Project”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later laid the foundation stone on 29 November 2014.

Land acquisition was completed by 2014-15, and by 2015-16, construction began in full swing.

Guwahati to Aizawl in just 12 hours

The new rail link is expected to cut travel time between Guwahati and Aizawl from the current 18 hours by road to less than 12 hours by train. With ticket fares estimated at around Rs 450, the line promises to be a game-changer for residents, students, traders and tourists alike, offering faster, more affordable and reliable connectivity.

Engineering challenges and triumphs

Vinod Kumar, the project’s chief engineer, said the alignment passes through rugged hilly terrain, deep valleys and gorges, necessitating the construction of multiple tunnels and tall bridges. Transportation of materials remained a persistent challenge, especially due to frequent disruptions on the Guwahati-Silchar National Highway, he noted.

The completed railway line includes:

48 tunnels stretching 12.853 km

55 major and 87 minor bridges

5 road overbridges and 9 road underbridges

One standout bridge, numbered 196, which rises to a height of 104 metres, 42 metres taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar

With the commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang line, Mizoram has taken a significant step forward in infrastructural integration with the rest of India. The line is now awaiting its official inauguration by PM Modi.