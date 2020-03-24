Image Source : AP Coronavirus pandemic: 20 Baghpat jail inmates show symptoms, quarantined

Twenty inmates of Baghpat jail, who have been showing symptoms akin to coronavirus infection, have been quarantined on Monday. A senior jail officer said that, "Tests to confirm corona infection are being conducted, while new inmates coming to the jail have been asked to undergo a medical check-up".

The inmates suffering from fever and cough have been shifted to a separate ward and tests are being conducted. The jail superintendent has been instructed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene on the premises," said district magistrate Shakuntala Gautam who inspected the jail on Monday along with Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav.

Similar surprise checks were also conducted by senior officials of the UP prison administration to take stock of the prevailing condition in the jails across the state. Necessary advisory for maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing was also issued.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court, on Monday, had directed all states and the Union Territories to set up high-level committees to identify prisoners who could be released on parole of four to six weeks to avoid overcrowding of jails as a safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.