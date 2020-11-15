Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused, confirms Oil India Limited

Image Source : TWITTER @OILINDIALIMITED Baghjan blowout well successfully killed, fire completely doused after 172 days: OIL

Energy major Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday said that the blowout in Baghjan gas well in Assam has been successfully killed. The company said in a statement that the fire has been completely doused and the well has been killed with brime solution.

The fire had continued unabated for weeks in the gas well situated in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district before it was tamed by the company with the help of foreign experts.

Taking to twitter, OIL said that the situation is under control, adding that currently there is no pressure in well and the same will be observed for the next 24 hours.

Baghjan blowout well successfully killed: The well has been killed with brine solution & under controll now. Fire has bn doused completely. There is no pressure in d well now & d same will b observed for 24 hrs 2 check if there is any amount of gas migration & pressure build up. pic.twitter.com/y1t2bnzGB4 — Oil India Limited (@OilIndiaLimited) November 15, 2020

Dr P Chandrasekaran, Director (Exploration & Development ), PK Goswami, Director(Operations) and Shri D K Das, Resident Chief Executive, visited the Baghjan well site and had a detailed discussion with the experts from Alert & OIL team. The confirmation comes two days after the company revealed that it has discovered 1 (one) Hydrocarbon at Well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the Upper Assam Basin.

