Many more to come: Abhishek Banerjee on Babul Supriyo joining TMC

After former Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said 'it's just the beginning.' The Congress and the CPM, however, termed it as 'politics of opportunists'.

Upon joining TMC, Babul Supriyo said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of West Bengal.

"I am grateful to Abhishek Banerjee, (TMC national general secretary) and Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to work for the state. "I will follow the rulebook; there is no point in holding on to the Asansol seat when I have joined the TMC," Supriyo added.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said more leaders will join the party in coming days as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "just a gas balloon with no ideology".

"Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch," ANI quoted Gosh as saying.

"BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust in their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party," he added.

Countering Bhattacharya, Trinamool MP and veteran leader Sougata Roy told the media, "After the Assembly elections, four BJP MLAs and one MP have joined the Trinamool Congress and more are likely to follow. There are many big names in the BJP who are waiting. This is the beginning of the end of BJP. No right-thinking people can stay there."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also reiterated that prominent leaders from different political parties will join the party.

Though the Trinamool hailed the entry of Supriyo into the party, the BJP MP met with severe criticism from his former camp. The BJP accused their two-time MP from Asansol of betraying not only the party, but also the people of his constituency.

"Babul Supriyo left the party after he was left without a portfolio and this proves that he was in the party only for gains. Now he is with the Trinamool Congress because, perhaps, they have promised something big. He is an opportunist. He has not only betrayed the party, but also the people of his constituency. One thing I can say is that the BJP will again get an MP from Asansol," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

However, senior BJP leader and the party's national secretary Rahul Sinha said, "This is a temporary shock and the BJP will surely get over it.

