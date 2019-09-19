Gheraoed, shirt torn, hair pulled: Why was Babul Supriyo meted with shocking treatment at Jadavpur University

Babul Supriyo meted with shocking treatment at Jadavpur University

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed for hours on Thursday by a section of students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Supriyo had gone there to address a seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - the student wing of the RSS.

As soon as Supriyo arrived at the Jadavpur University, several slogan-shouting pro-Left students surrounded him and forced him to leave. Students holding red flags pushed Supriyo. His shirt was torn. A student was even seen pulling his hair. But the minister refused to leave the Jadavpur University campus.

"You people are trying to provoke me, create a commotion. But you can't drive me out. Till the time you calm down, I won't go," Supriyo said.

The Vice-Chancellor tried to reason with students and requested Supriyo to come to his chamber. However, verbal duel between Supriyo and students continued.

One of the demonstrators told Supriyo: "Don't create a scene". "Who is creating a scene? You or I?" shot back Supriyo.

"Don't try to touch me. Don't lay a hand on me," he said and argued, "Please try to understand, if you don't allow any opposition voice, how can there be democracy on the campus?.

Agnimitra Paul, fashion designer and BJP leader, who had too come to the university to attend the same event also faced the demonstration.

Supriyo and Paul stayed on the campus amid all the hullabaloo.