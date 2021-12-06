Babri demolition anniversary: Heavy security in Ayodhya, Mathura and across UP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 150 companies of PAC along with several companies of central forces have been deployed in the state.

The security has been tightened in Ayodhya, Mathura and other districts in the state in view of the 29th anniversary of the demolition of Babri mosque today. The administration has established a special control room in the district magistrate office to keep a vigil on any development on December 6.

The Ayodhya temple town and the district has been divided into multiple security zones and forces have been deployed at sensitive points. All the magistrates have been instructed to keep round-the-clock vigil on all minor and major developments in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad.

The Ayodhya police is carrying out regular mock drills in the temple town, and the special armed squads are doing security drills to plug every loophole of the security system.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community in Ayodhya, that used to observe 'Black Day' on every anniversary of the demolition of the mosque has decided not to do so this time.

In Mathura, four right-wing groups, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and the Srikrishna Mukti Dal, had earlier sought permission to hold non-traditional programmes on the day.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had sought permission to install a Krishna idol at the deity's "actual birthplace", which it claimed is in a mosque close to a prominent temple here.

One of the groups had said that it would install the idol in the Shahi Idgah after a "maha jalabhishek" to "purify" the place. However, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had turned them down, saying the question of granting permission to any event that may potentially disrupt peace does not arise.

Mathura was divided into three zones for security purposes, the officials said, adding that the area in which the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah falls has been demarcated as the red zone, where the deployment of security personnel is the highest.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are already in place in Mathura. The section prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. The threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the "removal" of the 17th-century mosque.

President of Shahi Idgah committee professor Z Hasan, however, said that he has been living in Mathura for over 50 years and has always found the environment cordial and affectionate. The suits seeking the shifting of the mosque is pending in courts, and their judgement will be honoured, committee members of the mosque said.

150 companies of PAC along with several companies of central forces have been deployed in the state.

