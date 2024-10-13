Baba Siddique Murder case: Rahul Gandhi targets Shinde govt, says 'complete collapse of law and order'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha on Sunday attacked the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra after the murder of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

"The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail," Gandhi said in an X post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the state government, questioning the law and order situation in Maharashtra. Kharge, in a post on X, said, "The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Government must order a thorough and transparent investigation." He added, "The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."

Other opposition leaders also slam state govt

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar slammed the Maharashtra government, saying it was worrying how the law and order situation had deteriorated in Maharashtra.

Former state home minister and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh as well as Congress' leader and LoP in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar also targeted the Eknath Shinde government for the incident. A leader with 'Y' category security getting shot dead this way was shocking, the two said.

Earlier, NCP leader Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night.

Two persons were arrested immediately after the incident that took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, they added.

