Baba Siddiqui murder: Opposition targets Maharashtra govt over deteriorating 'law & order' situation

The opposition parties in Maharashtra have targeted the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the deteriorating law and order situation following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique was brutally shot dead with multiple rounds of gunfire by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai on Saturday evening (October 12).

Condemning the death of Siddique, a former Congress colleague, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The tragic demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Government must order a thorough and transparent investigation."

He added, "The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."

Moreover, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar launched an attack on the state government over the gruesome killing of Baba Siddique. Speaking about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the NCP (SP) chief demanded the resignation of those in power following the leader's murder.

"The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to handle the state's affairs so mildly, it could be an alarm bell for the common people. There is a need not only to investigate this but also for those responsible to accept accountability and step down from their positions. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique. Condolences to his family," he added.

Further, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also emphasized the complete collapse of administration in Maharashtra. He remarked, "The murder of Baba Siddique ji is shocking. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to his family and friends."

"This, sadly, reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law, and order," Aaditya Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, two of the three accused arrested in connection with the murder have been identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.



