Baba Ramdev urges all to boycott American products as Trump's 50% tariff hits India | Exclusive After Trump’s 50% tariff comes into effect in India, Baba Ramdev advised all to avoid going to KFC, McDonald's and Subway, saying companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Nike should be completely boycotted.

New Delhi:

As US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian exports kicked in from Wednesday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev urged all citizens to boycott American products. Baba Ramdev said that India is the biggest market in the world and no patriotic citizen of the country should be seen at Apple showroom until Donald Trump comes to his senses.

Baba Ramdev advises all to avoid KFC, McDonald's

He also advised all to avoid going to KFC, McDonald's and Subway, saying companies like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Nike should be completely boycotted.

“If anyone is using American products at this time, it is a betrayal to the country. Millions of people have sacrificed their lives and got freedom for the country. This is a fight for economic freedom. This time, everyone should take revenge for this insult together,” he said.

Baba Ramdev says Trump has made a big mistake

Baba Ramdev said Donald Trump has made a mistake by provoking India which has such a large number of consumers. He also said if India forms a new alliance with China, Russia, Middle East countries and European countries, then the value of dollar will be slashed.

“Dollar is not counted on the basis of the strength of its currency. If the trade in the whole world will be done in dollars, it will be bullying. Call it political, democratic or dictatorship but this is open bullying and hooliganism. Indians will have to boycott this country. We will have to treat the enemy like an enemy."

Baba Ramdev explains the meaning of Swadeshi

Baba Ramdev also explained the meaning of Swadeshi and said it has three meanings. “Made in India, made for the world with the money of Indians and the third is the indigenous economy, agriculture, education, medicine, pride of one's own religion and the resolve to sacrifice everything for the country,” he said.

Baba further added that India will have to create new records and the whole world should come to India for treatment. “People from all over the world should learn education, medicine, organic agriculture from us. India should become a manufacturing hub like China," he said.