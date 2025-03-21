Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Baba Ramdev at India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave: Many invaders have looted India in the past

Baba Ramdev at India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave: Many invaders have looted India in the past

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday addressed India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave and highlighted the significance of religion.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev addresses India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev addresses India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave Image Source : screengrab
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday addressed India TV's Satya Sanatan Conclave and highted the significance of yoga in life. He also talked about the economy of the country and highted that as per a tool by Elon Musk’s X, India’s economy is 25% of the ecponomy of the world.

 

Know all about Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev is primarily known for being a proponent of yoga and ayurveda in the country and has been organising and conducting large yoga camps since 2002 and broadcasting his yoga sessions on various TV channels.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Baba Ramdev India Tv Satya Sanatan Conclave
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\