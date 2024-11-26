Baba Bageshwar Yatra: Dhirendra Shastri urges Bangladeshi Hindus to hit streets for ISKCON leader's release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri on the fourth day of his yatra on Tuesday spoke about variousnpressing issues. While Baba Bageshwar slammed Waqf Board and Bollywood, he also urged Bangladeshi Hindus get the arrested ISKCON religious leader released.

He urged Bangladeshi Hindus to unite and hit the streets to get the ISKCON leader Chinmayanand released. He said, "Our message to the Hindus of Bangladesh is, please get that Sanatani leader released, unite, come on the streets, otherwise tomorrow no one will raise the voice of Hindutva, tomorrow you all will be killed, your sisters and daughters either. will become aunts or will be killed."

Fourth day of 'Hindu Ekta Yatra'

On being asked about his 'Hindu Ekta Yatra', Dhirendra Shastri said, “Some people are awakening, our plan is different. There are 100 crore Hindus in this country, we need one crore staunch Hindus. We have thought that if we get one crore staunch Hindus, then for the next 1000 years no one will be able to even raise an eye on the Hindus of this country. We need 1 crore staunch Hindus. Hindus in the country will not awaken with just one Bageshwar Baba alone. Now, to awaken Hindus everywhere, we need Bageshwar Baba in every home.”

Dhirendra Shastri on Sambhal violence

Bageshwar Baba was also asked about the recent violence in Sambhal to which he said that those who have vandalized the public property will have to pay and there would be a recovery. Menawhhile, Dhirendra Shastri also slammed Bollywood saying that he was angry at the sponsored brainwashing that people in the film industry do by painting Hindus as evil.

Talking about the Waqf Board, he said, “Today is Constitution Day- Work Board was added later in the Constitution. So, either Sanatan Board should be constituted or Waqf Board should be ended.”