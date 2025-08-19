B Sudershan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge, named INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate The BJP-led NDA has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the vice-presidential election. Radhakrishnan is a former president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit and RSS veteran.

Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy is the INDIA bloc's candidate for the vice-presidential election to be held on September 9, announced Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (August 19). The announcement comes after deliberate efforts by the INDIA bloc to field a common candidate.

"All INDIA bloc parties has decided to have a common candidate, the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed to one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.

The vice-presidential election, which became necessary following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, will be held on September 9. The last date for filing nominations has been set for August 22.

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

B Sudershan Reddy (born 8 July 1946) served as a judge of the Supreme Court of India and was the first Lokayukta of Goa. After completing his BA and LL.B, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. He built his practice in writ and civil matters at the Andhra Pradesh High Court, later serving as Government Pleader between 1988 and 1990, and briefly as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government. He also worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.

Reddy was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995, and went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 12, 2007, where he served until his retirement on July 8, 2011.

Reddy had earlier chaired the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) set up by the Telangana government after the caste census to frame strategies for OBC welfare and upliftment. The committee, under his leadership, submitted a detailed 300-page report, endorsing the methodology of the Congress government’s Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey as scientific, authentic, and reliable. The report further noted that the exercise could serve as a model for the entire country.

Opposition's pick put TDP and YSRCP in a fix?

The Opposition's choice of Justice B Sudarshan Reddy as its Vice Presidential candidate has placed both the TDP and YSRCP in a delicate position, given his roots in Andhra Pradesh.

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had already announced to support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Who is NDA's VP candidate?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has picked Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, known as CP Radhakrishnan, as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections in India. The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in a press conference on Sunday.

With Tamil Nadu’s next Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the national stage may influence the BJP’s strategy in the state. His candidacy signals to the Tamil electorate that the national leadership values its southern leaders, potentially energising the BJP’s organisational efforts in a state where the party is keen to expand its footprint.

From leading the BJP in Tamil Nadu to governing Maharashtra and now poised for one of the highest constitutional offices in India, CP Radhakrishnan’s journey is emblematic of a steady rise through dedication, resilience, and years of long-standing political service. All eyes will now be on how his candidature shapes both national politics and Tamil Nadu’s pre-election atmosphere.

