NDA's VP pick CP Radhakrishnan puts INDIA bloc in a fix: Will Opposition stay united?

With Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan named as the National Democratic Alliance's Vice Presidential candidate, the BJP has made a well-thought-out political move. His nomination is a clear indication of the BJP's renewed efforts to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu and the southern states, where the party has traditionally struggled to gain ground.

But the announcement has created a tricky situation for the INDIA bloc. While Congress and Left parties are expected to oppose the NDA nominee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MKStalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) faces a dilemma.

DMK in dilemma?

The DMK faces a dilemma. Supporting a Tamil candidate could resonate strongly with its voter base in Tamil Nadu, but doing so risks diluting its staunch anti-BJP stance. On the other hand, rejecting Radhakrishnan might hand the BJP ammunition to accuse the DMK of "ignoring Tamil pride."

This is not the first time regional or identity factors have influenced Vice Presidential or Presidential elections. In the past, when the UPA fielded Pratibha Patil, the Shiv Sena, though part of the NDA, backed her candidacy because she hailed from Maharashtra. Likewise, during Pranab Mukherjee's nomination, both the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) broke ranks with the NDA to support him.

Later, when the NDA chose Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential nominee, the JD(U), then in the Opposition, supported him, citing his tenure as Bihar's governor.

In the most recent vice-presidential election, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose to abstain when the NDA nominated Jagdeep Dhankhar, given the history of frequent run-ins between him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP to support NDA's VP candidate

Earlier on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) announced to support National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, giving a boost to the ruling alliance. Confirming the news, YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy said his party has decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, amid indications that the opposition will force a contest by naming its own candidate.

YV Subba Reddy, Meda Raghunath Reddy, Golla Baburao, S Niranjan Reddy, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Parimal Nathwani and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy are seven members of the YSRCP in the Rajya Sabha.

While the YSR Congress Party is not part of either the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the opposition INDIA bloc, its main rival and Andhra Pradesh's governing party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu, is a key BJP ally.

Opposition's VP candidate to be non-political face

As per the sources, the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to field a non-political, non-party candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections, with several prominent names under consideration. According to sources, the list includes a Dalit leader, a scientist, and even a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. Among the probables is former ISRO scientist M Annadurai, known for his key role in India's Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions.

The move to back a non-political figure is being seen as an attempt by the opposition to project a consensus candidate who can garner wider acceptance across party lines, sources said.

The Opposition parties will meet today at 12.30 pm at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi to decide on its candidate for the election, to be held on September 9. An official announcement is expected to follow the meeting.

