B Sudershan Reddy files nomination for Vice President in presence of Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc leaders Vice President Elections 2025: INDIA bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination on Thursday in presence of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi:

INDIA bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections on Thursday. This comes a day after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination for the same.

Reddy filed his nomination in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and party MPs Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal. Besides, Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, along with NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar were also present there.