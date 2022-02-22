UP: 3 die, 10 hospitalised after consuming liquor bought from govt vend in Azamgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three die after consuming liquor in UP's Azamgarh

Highlights Three officials and staff of the excise department have been suspended with immediate effect

The incident took place on Sunday evening

Bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway

At least three people died and around 10 were hospitalised after they consumed countrymade liquor bought from a government vend in Azamgarh, an official said on Monday. A senior Uttar Pradesh government official in Lucknow said three officials and staff of the excise department have been suspended with immediate effect over this.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said the incident took place on Sunday evening.

Three people died after consuming countrymade liquor bought from the shop in the Mahul Nagar panchayat area under the Ahraula police station.

They were identified as Ram Karan Sonkar (55), Rampreet (55) and Jhabbu Sonkar (52), he said.

Tripathi said around 10 people have been hospitalised.

Police are probing the matter, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the DM added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy issued a statement in Lucknow, saying, "The officers and staff of the excise department who have been suspended with immediate effect are --- Neeraj Singh (inspector, Azamgarh), Suman Kumar Pandey (excise constable, Azamgarh) and Rajendra Pratap Singh (excise constable, Azamgarh)."

He added that a departmental inquiry would also be initiated.

DM Tripathi said two salesmen of the shop have been arrested, and efforts are on to nab the licensee of the vend.

He said action under the NSA and the Gangster Act will be initiated against those found guilty in this case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Six die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar

Latest India News