Day after Ayodhya verdict, National Security Advisor Ajit doval holds interfaith meet

Image Source : PTI Ayodhya verdict, National Security Advisor Ajit doval held a meeting at his residence of religious leaders cutting across faiths

Just a day after the Ayodhya verdict, National Security Advisor Ajit doval held a meeting at his residence of religious leaders cutting across faiths. Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Swami Chidanand Saraswati was present at the inter-religious meet at Doval's residence on Sunday. Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand were also present there. Naved Hamid of Majlis-E-Mushawarat and Salim Engineer of Jamat-E-Islami Hind were also part of the meeting.

This meeting comes a day after the NSA held meeting with Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Parmatmanand and Baba Ramdev which lasted an hour. Saturdays meeting was to discuss the Ayodhya verdict. Sunday's cross faith meeting was to take the message of peace forward, particularly in the aftermath of the Ayodhya verdict. The Supreme Court on Saturday passed order favouring construction of Ram Temple in the disputed land in Ayodhya, leaving many apprehensive of the law and order situation.

(IANS copy only headline changed)

ALSO READ| Ayodhya case: Security of 5 judges enhanced as precautionary step

ALSO READ| Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board likely to take decision on accepting land on Nov 26