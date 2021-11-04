Follow us on Image Source : G KISHAN REDDY (TWITTER) @KISHANREDDYBJP Ayodhya to be biggest 'spiritual tourism' spot in the world by 2030: G Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the city of Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030, adding that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will increase tourism possibilities in the state.

Reddy was at Ram Katha Park, Ayodhya to launch three books on the life of Lord Ram.

"Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and Ayodhya will become one of the biggest tourist cities of the world by 2030 as people from across the world will pay visits to the city to witness and offer prayers at Ram Mandir. Tourism possibilities will increase here after the construction of the temple is done. Ayodhya is a city of resolve, heritage. It is a spiritual city. It will be a city of tourists soon," Reddy said.

"An international airport is being built in Ayodhya, train and road connectivity will also be there in Ayodhya. Both state and centre are working for the development and infrastructure of the city. The government has estimated that within the next 10 years, the number of tourists coming here will reach 5 crores. Ayodhya's development will be the pride of India," the Minister said.

Reddy said that lighting of 9 lakh oil lamps on the occasion of Deepotsav 2021 gave the world a message of Lord Ram's modesty.

"The lighting of 12 lakh oil lamps today on the occasion of Deepotsav is not only a world record, but it has also given a message of Lord Rama's modesty to the world. Just like oil lamps were lit when Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya from his exile, the government lit up oil lamps at the Deepotsav and re-lighted the city. These oil lamps are illuminating the entire world," he said.

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance, he said, "CM Yogi Adityanath is trying to fulfil the resolve of Lord Rama. Today, there is no discrimination in the state, people are living without any fear. Due to his hard work and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the city of Ayodhya is evolving in a new way."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-government on Wednesday lit 9 lakh diyas on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021' and entered the Guinness Book of World Records once again.

(With ANI inputs)

