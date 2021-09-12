Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Ayodhya's Ramlila to be held virtually this year: Committee President

Like the year 2020, this year as well Ayodhya's Ramlila will be held virtually and will be live-streamed on Doordarshan. The Ramlila Committee in Ayodhya informed of the development brought upon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year the Ram Lila celebrations will be held virtually. Several film actors from the film fraternity will participate in the event," Subhash Malik, President of the Ramlila Committee said.

"Ramlila will be live telecasted on Doordarshan from October 6-15. Around 35 film stars will portray various characters. We have sent an invitation to the Prime Minister, the President and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the event," he added.

The year 2020 also saw a virtual telecast of Ayodhya's Ramlila, as it begun at Lakshman Qila in Ayodhya

Last year, the timings of the live event were 7pm to 10pm daily during the nine days of Navratri. Apart from Doordarshan, the event was also broadcasted LIVE on the internet on YouTube and other social media channels of the government.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that marks the end of Navratri. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15, Friday.

