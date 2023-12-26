From 70% greenery to 392 pillars: Ayodhya Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai gives details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple under construction, in Ayodhya

As the nation gears up for the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol on January 22, 2024, Ayodhya Ram Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday divulged a few details of the grand structure. Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and chief of the Udupi Pejawar mutt Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha said that devotees would be able to visit the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya a day after the consecration of Lord Sri Rama’s idol on January 22.

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said seventy per cent of Ram temple complex in Ayodhya to be green area and added, "Ayodhya Ram temple will have 392 pillars, 14 ft-wide 'percota' periphery to span 732 metres." Among other features, Rai said, "The complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way as it will have two STPs, one WTP and a dedicated line from power house. The temple complex will also have a fire brigade post, which will be able to source water from an underground reservoir."

The Ram idol, which is 5-6 feet in height, is being sculpted and on January 17, it will be taken to the Sarayu river in a procession. After 'abhisheka,' it will be brought to the temple. On January 18, it will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. From the same day, various rituals will be conducted for the next three days. On January 21, preparation will be done for the ‘Prana Pratishtha,’ the religious leader said. Image Source : PTIChief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the construction work of Sri Ram temple, in Ayodhya district

Procession to mark start of week-long celebrations

A procession of tableaux displaying scenes from the life of Lord Rama with 100 idols of the deity will be taken out in Ayodhya on January 17 to mark the start of the week-long celebration for the Ram temple consecration ceremony. The procession will have statues and pictures depicting the life of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, the victory over Lanka and his return to Ayodhya, Ranjit Mandal, the chief sculptor engaged in preparing the tableaux, said. The procession will mark the formal beginning of the week-long celebrations for consecration ceremony.

