Road leading to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be named after Kalyan Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that the road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of the state who passed away on Saturday night, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Monday.

"Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him," Maurya said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of Kalyan Singh will be performed on Monday at Rajghat in Narora of Bulandshahr district with full state honours. The mortal remains of the BJP leader, which were kept at Ahilya Bai Holkar stadium here, will be taken to his native village Madholi and from there they will be taken at Rajghat in Narora.

Singh died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

On Sunday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying homage, described Singh as "a true son of Bharat Mata". He said that the veteran BJP leader would be considered among those leaders of his generation who had deeply impacted Indian politics of his era. Paying homage to Singh, Adityanath said, "Such was Singh's love for Lord Ram that he did not care about the lure of office when he had to choose between the two."

Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh CM when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year. A Lodhi leader, he was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

