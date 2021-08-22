Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh Assembly to release compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches

The compilation of former UP CM Kalyan Singh's speeches would be released within 1-week.

Lucknow Published on: August 22, 2021 12:43 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

UP Assembly to release compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches.

 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Sunday said that the state Assembly will release a compilation of Kalyan Singh's speeches made by him in the state Assembly.

He said that the compilation would be released within one week.

Kalyan Singh had been elected to the state Assembly ten times from 1967 and his oratory skills were admired by even his harshest critics. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (89) passed away here on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Singh was admitted to the ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on July 4 in a critical condition.

