Deepotsav celebrations begin on grand scale in Ayodhya; security enhanced

Celebrations for Deepotsav began on a grand scale in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday evening. The majestic 'Ram Ki Paidi' Ghat was dotted with colourful lights for the mega celebrations. The ghat is the main venue of Deepotsav celebrations which will be illuminated with nine lakhs earthen diyas on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday.

Deepotsav is being held for the fifth consecutive year and the scale has increased with each celebration.

The celebrations began with the inauguration of Shilp Bazar at Ram Katha Park. On the inaugural day, famous Watkar sisters of Nagpur, Bhagyashri and Dhanashri, presented a musical rendition of various parts of Ramayana.

Isha Ratan and Misha Ratan from Lucknow presented Kathak dance while famous bhajan singer Anoop Jalota enthralled the audience with his devotional songs.

A troupe of artists from Janakpur, Nepal, gave a performance on Ramayana.

All temples, even those in narrow lanes and by lanes of Ayodhya, have been decorated and illuminated up for the festive occasion. The Ayodhya administration will go for the Guinness Book of World record of lighting diyas (earthen lamps) at Ram Ki Paidi on Wednesday.

The Ayodhya administration and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department have mobilised 12,000 volunteers for the task of lighting diyas.

Thirty-two other ghats in Ayodhya will also be illuminated with earthen diyas.

For the first time, the state government is organising an aerial drone show on Deepotsav. Around 500 drones will draw various features from Ramayana on Ayodhya's skyline.

In addition to this, 3-D holographic show, 3-D projection mapping and laser show at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu will also be held.

Security enhanced in Ayodhya

The administration in Ayodhya has made extensive security arrangements ahead of Deepotsav on November 3. Police officers and administration officials are consistently making trips to the site of the fair. Barricading have also been installed in the area, while CCTV cameras are being utilised for surveillance in the entire city.

SIT commandos, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force and Rapid Action Force jawans have been deployed to ensure security. Drones will be used to keep an eye on the event and via announcements, it is being ensured that there is no chaos at the site of the fair.

Security has been deployed from the venue of the Deep Utsav to the other side of the Saryu coast and in view of the possible threat to Ayodhya.

The traffic system is being monitored so that the people of Ayodhya do not face any inconvenience. For this route, diversion is being done.

Commenting on the arrangements, Rajesh Kumar, a police officer said, "A meeting was held on the issue of security and we have got a lot of force with us. We are taking trips to the site of the fair along with the ATS officers, local police and other officials. We are briefing everyone that how they can keep safe. From a security point of view, we are keeping a strict eye on everything. We are getting guidance from senior officials and we are working accordingly. We are using CCTV cameras and we will take proper action in case of any wrongdoing. Permission has been given for drones too. We expect more people to come since COVID-19 is on the decline."

Visitors are extremely happy with the decorations done by the administration as a part of the event and are looking forward to Deepotsav.

"The lighting and decorations look really good and I feel really good on seeing them. I drove 1,000 kilometres to see this along with my wife and two children. Deepotsav should be celebrated every year. My kids are really happy," said a visitor.

Another visitor added, "In Ayodhya, it really feels like that the real Diwali has arrived now. Kids are happy and we too are really happy. It looks really beautiful. The laser and light show was really nice. Safety of children and cleanliness is being taken care of too."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.

