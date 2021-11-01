Ayodhya decked up for 'Vikas Deepotsav'; over 9 lakh earthen lamps to illuminate temple town

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Temple town Ayodhya decked up for 'Vikas Deepotsav'

The temple town Ayodhya is all decked up for the 'Vikas Deepotsav' fair on Diwali. The event was inaugurated on Thursday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who called it an attempt to bring 'smiles to the faces of people from the lower strata of society who suffered the most during the pandemic crisis'. He said his government was a pro-commoner government and felicitated street vendors, cleanliness staff and COVID warriors on the occasion.

The 'Vikas Deepotsav' fair has been organised in an effort to bring a smile to the faces of small vendors and help them revive their business.

The inaugural function was marked by a grand laser show and Gomti 'aarti'. The venue has around 1,500 stalls and a food court where people can relish Avadhi cuisines.

According to a statement by the chief minister, over 9 lakh earthen lamps would be lit in Ayodhya to mark 'Deepotsav' on November 3.

The Deepotsav would begin today (November 1). According to media reports, district magistrates of all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh would ensure that the proposed five earthen lamps from each of the over 90,000 villages reach Ayodhya well in time.

Also, officials are planning to light 12 lakh earthen lamps to ensure the target of lighting the minimum nine lakh diyas is not missed, and to set a new world record is set during Deepotsav, officials have said.

Earlier on Sunday, the UP chief minister had performed Jal Abhishek ritual with water of the Kabul river at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

A girl from Kabul had sent the water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Water of Kabul river sent by a girl from Afghanistan was mixed with Gangajal and then poured at Ram temple construction site as per PM Modi's instruction. Since the start of the construction of the temple, it was planned that water from major rivers of the world and major Indian pilgrims will be brought to the site," Adityanath told reporters.

Construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on as per schedule and devotees will be able to have darshan by 2023, Ram Temple Trust sources had said in September.

