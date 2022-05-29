Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP: 7 killed as bus on way to Ayodhya collides with truck on Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway

As many as seven people, including three women, were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. Nine other passengers were grievously injured in the accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a tourist bus collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway today morning.

The bus carrying 16 people from Karnataka was going to Ayodhya when the incident occurred at Naniha market in the Motipur area as it entered the opposite lane, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar said.

While five, including the bus driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the police officer said, adding nine people were seriously injured and were hospitalised.

The truck driver managed to flee after the incident.

A probe into the matter was on, the ASP said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured got good medical treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

